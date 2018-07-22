Fox SDCC News Roundup: First Look at ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’

Fox released first look footage for upcoming seasons o some of its biggest hits, including “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons,” as well as the brand-new “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.”

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

“Things are about to get epic,” show host Neil deGrasse Tyson promises in a first-look trailer for the upcoming “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” a continuation of 2014’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” which itself was follow-up series to Carl Sagan’s 1980 television show “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.” The trippy trailer has Tyson traveling around the universe in a fictional spaceship as he ponders the existence of life on planets not beyond, but within the confines of the stars. The show is set to premiere on National Geographic and Fox in March 2019.

Family Guy

Fox offered fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Seth MacFarlane‘s animated family comedy, which returns to the network Sept. 30. The almost five-minute long sizzle reel played as a supercut of the show’s newest pop culture references, including Peter Griffin playing Sharon Stone in “Basic Instinct,” Stewie Griffin talking about meeting Tara Lipinski, jabs at Netflix for giving stand-up specials to “everyone” — including Peter, and cartoon versions of “Stranger Things” and Kanye West.

The Gifted

The second season of “The Gifted” got a new trailer Saturday, declaring that a “hard time is coming for mutants.” The show returns to Fox on Sept. 25 and will pick up half a year after the events of the first season finale. “We all have demons inside. It’s what you do with them that matters,” the trailer promises before warning of Reeva Page’s (Grace Byers) power. “Your friends are never coming back. She’ll kill them first.” Watch the full trailer below:

The Orville

The second season of “The Orville” won’t premiere until the end of 2018 but Fox released first look footage at Seth MacFarlane‘s live-action send-up of space odysseys like “Star Trek.””On behalf of the planetary union, welcome to the galaxy,” MacFarlane says within the trailer. Featuring some drama and yes some physical fights, it also promises a lot of humor. Watch the full Comic-Con trailer below:

The Simpsons

Fox unveiled a first look at the upcoming “Treehouse of Horrors XXIX” from the 30th season of the animated family comedy that will premiere Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. In the special Halloween-themed episode, spores are sent from outer space to infiltrate the Earth and grow like vines around humans. Whether they kill or transform them into something else remains to be seen when the episode airs. But even as they’re being taken over, the colorful characters of Springfield don’t go down without a fight. “Oh great, an homage to ‘Body Snatchers,’ which in itself was a rip-off of ‘The Thing,'” Comic Book Guy says disdainfully as he is overtaken.