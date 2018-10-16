Fox Redeveloping Mary J. Blige-Produced Music Drama Based on Famous Choreographer

Fox is taking another pass at a series inspired by the life of famed choreographer and creative director Laurieann Gibson.

The one-hour series, previously entitled “8 Count,” will now be called “Move.” Silvio Horta has come onboard as a writer and executive producer, taking over from Erika Johnson. It is described as a music-fueled dramedy that follows an accomplished choreographer who, in order to redeem her damaged reputation in the cutthroat music/dance world, sets her sights on creating a flawless tour for a diva pop singer. To get the coveted gig, though, she’ll have to fend off competition from her arch rival, who happens to be her former assistant. At the same time, she must act as mother hen to her talented, but often difficult, team of dancers who depend on her.

Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley will executive produce along with Gibson and Mary J. Blige.

Horta most notably was one of the co-creators of the ABC version of “Ugly Betty.” He also created the series “Jake 2.0” and worked on “The Chronicle.” Gibson has choreographed music videos and live performances for Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and many other musicians and performers. Her on-screen credits include “Making the Band,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Dance Moms,” and “Starmaker.”

Gibson is repped by APA. Horta is repped by WME. Blige is repped by APA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.