Fox Orders Reality Competition ‘Big Bounce Battle’ From Endemol Shine

Fox has given a series order to reality competition “Big Bounce Battle” from Endemol Shine North America.

Created by Endemol Shine Netherlands and co-developed with Endemol Shine Germany for RTL, “Big Bounce Battle” is a competition series in which contestants race the clock, and gravity, as they attempt to conquer spectacular trampoline obstacle courses as fast as they can. The U.S. adaptation will be produced by Endemol Shine North America. The trampoline tracks become more difficult as the series progresses, testing speed, strength, balance and timing, meaning contestants will literally face the ups and downs on the fun-packed tracks, all the way to the final, where the fastest bouncer will claim victory and take home a cash prize.

TF1 has also commissioned a version of “Big Bounce Battle” in France.

Executive producers for the U.S. iteration of “Big Bounce Battle” are Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman. Fox’s pick-up of “Big Bounce Battle” marks the most recent deal for Sharon Levy, president of scripted and unscripted television for Endemol Shine North America. The studio’s “Family Food Fight” is set to begin production next week for ABC. Competition series “Masked Singer” is set to make its debut on Fox next year.