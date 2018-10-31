Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Adaptation of French Series ‘Quadras’ With Tom Kapinos Writing

Fox is developing an adaptation of the Endemol Shine France drama series “Quadras.”

The American version is titled “Let’s Spend the Night Together.” It is described as a dramedy in which the entire first season takes place over the course of single night at a wedding.

Tom Kapinos will serve as writer and executive producer with Sanaa Hamri executive producing and directing. Original series star François-Xavier Demaison will also executive produce along with Sharon Levy and Nicolas Copperman for Endemol Shine. 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with Endemol Shine North America.

Kapinos previously created the Showtime series “Californication.” He recently served as showrunner on the comedy series “White Famous” and developed “Lucifer” at Fox. He is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek.

Hamri has directed over a dozen episodes of Fox’s hit series “Empire.” Her other TV directing credits include “Elementary,” “Shameless,” “Glee,” and “Hemlock Grove.” She is also a well known music video director, having worked with stars like Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, and Prince. She signed a new overall deal with 20th TV in March. She is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.