Fox Gives Put Pilot Commitment to Comedy From ‘2 Broke Girls’ Writers

Fox has given out a put pilot order to a multi-cam comedy project from Michelle Nader and Morgan Murphy.

Titled “Danny Issues,” the show follows two flawed sisters who are reunited with their ne’er-do-well father after the loss of their mother, leading all three to realize that sometimes what they thought was the problem is actually the solution.

Nader and Murphy will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, with Danielle Stokdyk also executive producing. “Danny Issues” will be a co-production between Fox Broadcasting and Warner Bros. Television.

Nader and Murphy previously worked together on the CBS comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” Nader was a writer and executive producer on the series while Murphy was a writer and consulting producer. Murphy’s other credits include shows like “Downward Dog” and the ABC revival of “Roseanne.” Nader’s past credits include “Spin City,” “The King of Queens,” and “Dharma & Greg.”

Murphy is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Jared Levine. Nader is repped by ICM and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

This is the latest put pilot commitment Fox has given out in recent weeks. The broadcaster previously gave such orders to the dramas “Connect” from executive producer Howard Gordon and “Prodigal Son” from executive producer Greg Berlanti. Like “Danny Issues,” “Prodigal Son” is also a co-production between Fox and WBTV.