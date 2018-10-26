You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Orders Animated Comedy ‘Duncanville’ From Amy Poehler

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Poehler
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully.

Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, who is “constantly trying to prevent her son from ruining his life.”

The show is set to premiere during the 2019-20 television season.

“‘Duncanville’ is one of the freshest animated concepts we’ve seen, and has an insane pedigree of comedic talent across the board,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at the Fox Broadcasting Co.

Poehler will also serve as executive producer on the series through her Paper Kite Productions banner, alongside the Scullys and Dave Becky of 3 Art Entertainment. Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa are set to provide additional character voices.

“We’ve enjoyed a long, incredible run with Mike and Julie, and everything Amy does is pure genius,” Thorn continued. “Having the voice talents of Rashida and Wiz join her makes this show the complete package. I can’t wait to have them all together when we add ‘Duncanville’ to our growing animated slate.”

“Duncanville” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Amy Poehler

    Fox Orders Animated Comedy 'Duncanville' From Amy Poehler

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • MEGYN KELLY nbc lawyer

    NBC Cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today'

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • Georgia's Production Incentives Seal the Deal

    Georgia's Production Incentives Seal the Deal for Hollywood

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • Hulu's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral'

    Hulu's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Series Adds Four to Cast, Including Jessica Williams

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • American Vandal

    'American Vandal' Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • Homecoming

    Listen: Julia Roberts and Sam Esmail of 'Homecoming' on Their Instant Chemistry

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

  • 'Orbital Redux' Team Talks 'Ballet' of

    'Orbital Redux' Team Talks 'Ballet' of Live Sci-Fi Stunt Series

    Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully. Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad