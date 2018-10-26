Fox Orders Animated Comedy ‘Duncanville’ From Amy Poehler

Fox has ordered 13 episodes of a new animated family comedy from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully.

Currently titled “Duncanville,” the show will center on Duncan, a “spectacularly average” 15-year-old boy and his family and friends. Poehler will lend her voice to the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie, who is “constantly trying to prevent her son from ruining his life.”

The show is set to premiere during the 2019-20 television season.

“‘Duncanville’ is one of the freshest animated concepts we’ve seen, and has an insane pedigree of comedic talent across the board,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at the Fox Broadcasting Co.

Poehler will also serve as executive producer on the series through her Paper Kite Productions banner, alongside the Scullys and Dave Becky of 3 Art Entertainment. Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa are set to provide additional character voices.

“We’ve enjoyed a long, incredible run with Mike and Julie, and everything Amy does is pure genius,” Thorn continued. “Having the voice talents of Rashida and Wiz join her makes this show the complete package. I can’t wait to have them all together when we add ‘Duncanville’ to our growing animated slate.”

“Duncanville” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Universal Television.