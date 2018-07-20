Fox News Confirms Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Left the Network

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has worked as an on-air panelist on Fox News programs like “The Five” and “Outnumbered” since 2006, is no longer with the 21st Century Fox-owned network, according to a statement released Friday afternoon.

Guilfoyle, who has been linked romantically to Donald Trump Jr. in recent months, has long been said to have strong ties to the Trump administration. Fox News did not cite specific factors behind the parting of the ways. Previous reports in Vanity Fair and CNN suggested Guilfoyle, who was once married to Gavin Newsom, now lieutenant governor of California, might now work with Trump supporters in the run-up to U.S. elections in 2018.

Fox News Channel has in the past cut ties with contributors who decided to take part in political campaigns, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. He hosted a Fox News program starting in 2008, but left it in early 2015 as he set about to explore a bid for the presidency. And it has reined in on-air employees who appeared to take part in political campaigns, which it has done with prime-time host Sean Hannity.

“The Five” won’t become “The Four.” Fox News said Katie Pavlich, a conservative commentator who often serves as an alternate on the program, was likely to fill in Friday evening.

Guilfoyle has been under outside scrutiny since her relationship with the Trump scion came to light in May and June. How could a broadcaster with personal ties to the First Family offer unbiased comment during news programming? The answer, for now, appears to be that a new anchor cannot.