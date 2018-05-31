Fox News Expands ‘America’s Newsroom’ to Three Hours in Daytime

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor




CREDIT: Courtesy Fox News Channel

Fox News viewers are going to get a lot more of “America’s Newsroom.”

The mid-morning program is set to expand to three hours from the two currently allotted to it, the 21st Century Fox-owned network said Thursday. Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith will continue to anchor the broadcast, which will start its broadened schedule on June 11.

The expanded program will replace the program that currently inhabits the 11 a.m. hour, “Happening Now.” The anchor of that program, Jon Scott, will take on a new role as anchor of “Fox Report Weekend”, which airs at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m. on Sundays. He will also contribute to the network’s weekend breaking news coverage.

 “Bill and Sandra’s ability to cut through the headlines and provide hard-hitting interviews with the nation’s leaders have made it must-see television and we’re excited to add an extra hour of this informative program to the weekday lineup,” said Jay Wallace, president of Fox News and the unit’s executive editor. This is the first programming change made since Suzanne Scott was elevated to CEO of the unit and Wallace was named to his new role.

Hemmer has anchored the program since its inception in 2009, and for the majority of his 10-year tenure at the network. He previously worked for CNN.  Smith, who got her start at Fox Business Network in 2007, joined him as co-anchor last fall. Smith was also an original co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” when that program launched in 2014. She will depart that program after “Newsroom” expands.

Jon Scott joined Fox News Channel prior to its 1996 launch and has covered breaking stories including the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, the war in Afghanistan, various presidential elections, the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, the first official state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron as well as numerous natural disasters. Prior to FNC, Scott served as a correspondent for “Dateline NBC.”

