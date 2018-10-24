You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News: ‘Our Thoughts Are With CNN’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox News Building
CREDIT: AP

The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN.

“We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” said Kevin Lord, who oversees human resources at Fox News, in a statement issued this morning. CNN along with former President Barack Obama and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were sent potential explosive devices that were intercepted and authorities have launched a broad criminal investigation into the matter. Earlier this week, a device was found sent to financier George Soros.

Several New York City news outlets placed new emphasis on security Wednesday. “We have met with our security team and are treating this with extra vigilance. All of the usual security protocols are already in place, some of which include roving patrols around the perimeter of the building, along with every incoming package being x-rayed and screened, which is a precaution taken by our mailroom on a daily basis,” Lord said in his memo.

The New York Times also explained its security measures in a memo to employees. “Here at The Times, all incoming mail, including United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS, in New York and in the Washington bureau, is sent through an X-ray machine before it is delivered. The mail delivery in New York today is complete and there were no suspicious packages detected,” the memo said. “We’re now taking the additional step of sending anything delivered directly to the lobby security desk to the X-ray machines before delivery, and we will continue to be hypervigilant in the days ahead.”

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More TV

  • Lisa Levenson

    Unscripted Exec Lisa Levenson Joins Wilshire Studios

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • Fox News Building

    Fox News: 'Our Thoughts Are With CNN'

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • CNN bomb alert

    Journalists, Tourists and Locals Caught Up in Chaotic Scene Outside CNN Headquarters

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • Disney Channel Orders Hybrid Scripted, Improvised

    Disney Channel Orders Hybrid Scripted, Improvised Multi-Cam Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • ATYPICAL

    'Atypical' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • Steve Kornacki

    NBC News Unveils 'Signal' Streaming-Video Service

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

  • Jimmy Fallon

    Jim Bell Joins 'Tonight Show' As Executive in Charge and Showrunner

    The nation’s media outlets sometimes take swipes at one another, but they seem to be standing together after a series of threats of violence were made against Democratic figures and CNN. “We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad