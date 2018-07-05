Fox Networks Group Names General Manager for Germany

Fox’s international channels division has upped Roman Karz to general manager for Germany. In the newly-created role he will oversee deals for a portfolio of channels including Fox, National Geographic, and BabyTV in the huge German market. His remit also covers Fox Networks Group channels in Austria and Switzerland.

Karz has been elevated from deputy MD and VP, finance and operations. He continues to report to Marco de Ruiter, Fox Network Group’s MD for the Benelux and Germany, who noted the newly-promoted exec “has been an integral part of our management team for years.” De Ruiter added: “I am therefore very pleased to hand over the German operational management to Roman.”

Karz joined Fox Networks Group in 2012, having previously held finance roles in the fashion and IT sectors. Another change to the German team sees Bianca Brown take a new role overseeing commercial partnerships in the German and wider European market.

Fox Networks Group is one of the 21st Century Fox assets that Disney and Comcast are attempting to acquire. Its German division is based in Munich and its channels have about seven million subscribers across German-speaking territories. The German personnel changes come soon after the company restructured its Africa team.