Fox Networks Group Latin America Inks Music Biopic Pact With Underground

By

Fox Networks Group Latin America
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Networks Group

Fox Networks Group Latin America (FNG) is jumping on the music biopic bandwagon. The leading multi-platform group in the region has inked an agreement with Argentine shingle Underground to develop five original series based on the lives and careers of iconic Latin American pop and rock artists.

FNG’s move follows earlier series made by American Spanish-language broadcasters Univision and Telemundo, which sometimes made competing series on the likes of Luis Miguel, Nicky Jam, Selena, Jenni Rivera, Celia Cruz, and Juan Gabriel, among others. Some series have succeeded, others have faltered, and several have found more appreciative viewers on Netflix.

FNG’s new franchise of eight to 10 episodes each will explore the origins, passions, dreams, and circumstances that led the artists to become icons of popular culture, both at home and abroad.

The new year-long development pact ends in December of next year, and will lay the groundwork for the production of five original music biopics from FNG Latin America.

FNG Latin America’s development team will work closely with Underground — led by Sebastian Ortega, Pablo Culell, and Gonzalo Armendares — which will be developing scripts, and proposing bands and musicians, while FNG will oversee and finance the shows.

More details on the upcoming projects will be announced at a later date.

