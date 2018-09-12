Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson to Take Part in ‘Fox Nation’ Streaming Service

Fox Nation will be Fox News Channel’s stand-alone streaming service. But it will feature many of the personalities that already draw fans to the company’s flagship cable operation.

All of Fox News’ most popular personalities – including hosts from the 21st Century Fox-owned network’s primetime lineup and its “Fox & Friends” morning show – are expected to have regular roles on the subscription-based outlet, the network said Wednesday. The subscription price has yet to be announced. The service, said to be aimed at so-called Fox News “super fans,” is expected t launch in the fourth quarter.

“We are thrilled to announce that our most popular hosts and contributors from FOX News will be among the key talent involved in Fox Nation,” said John Finley, senior vice president of development and production, in a prepared statement. “Fox News has an incredibly loyal audience and we are confident our super fans will enjoy exclusive content helmed by the personalities they know and trust, which they will have access to watch anytime and anywhere.”

Among the  personalities expected to participate: primetime hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson;  senior political analyst Brit Hume; conservative commentators Tomi Lahren and Britt McHenry; “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy; “The Five’s” Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino; “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro; “The Greg Gutfeld Show” staple George “Tyrus” Murdoch; Fox News Radio’s Tom Shillue, Guy Benson, Marie Harf and Todd Starnes; “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth; “The Next Revolution’s” Steve Hilton; Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery; Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt;  “America’s News Headquarters’” Eric Shawn;  and  FNC contributors Bill Bennett, Katie Pavlich, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Raymond Arroyo and Mark Fuhrman.

The network has yet to unveil a full slate of programs or a schedule, but it has previously announced that Lahren will present both a “Final Thoughts” segment on Fox Nation at 5 p.m. eastern and a “First Thoughts” on the service at 9:30 a.m. Both episodes will offer her perspective on ” top issues driving the daily news cycle,” the network said, “and will focus on one specific topic, with Lahren providing her unique take on everything from politics to pop culture.”

