Fox Nabs Comedy ‘Best Lives’ Project From CBS Television Studios

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox is developing the comedy series “Best Lives” from CBS Television Studios and writer Daisy Gardner.

The project is described as a hybrid multi- and single-camera comedy that revolves around a brother and sister who find themselves both starting over after divorce.

Gardner, an alum of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and “Downward Dog,” penned the script and will executive produce with Lisa Harrison of Long Con Inc. If it moves forward, the project will be a co-production between CBS TV Studios and the Fox network.

Gardner at present is co-writing a feature script with Michael Showalter for Chernin Entertainment. Her past credits include “Modern Family,” “30 Rock” and “South Park.” She’s repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Jeff Frankel and Scott Whitehead at McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Harrison last year launched her Long Con banner after a long run as a top literary agent at WME. She is also shepherding a drama project “The Body,” set up at FX from writer Quinn Shephard and Noah Hawley on board as an exec producer.

