Fox to Develop Music Comedy From Gail Berman, Jackal Group

Fox is developing a music comedy series that hails from the Jackal Group, Variety has learned.

The project is titled “An American Band.” The single-camera comedy is about the harmonic and discordant adventures of The Wyldes, a diverse and dysfunctional Northern California family that can’t get a single thing right with each other, except for the music they’ve been making for the last 25 years as a multi-generational family band.

Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. Jay Lacopo is the writer and executive producer, with Gail Berman and Joe Earley executive producing via Jackal Group. Jackal Group will produce along with 20th Century Fox Television.

Lacopo previously partnered with Jackal Group when he created the Fox sitcom “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.” The show starred Jack Cutmore Scott, Meaghan Rath, James Earl, Charlie Saxton, Liza Lapira, and Justin Bartha. Lacopo is repped by WME.

Jackal Group most recently produced the Fox production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Berman’s other credits include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” the “Buffy” spinoff “Angel,” “The Cape,” and “Alphas.”