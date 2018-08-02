Fox Orders ‘Masked Singer’ Reality Series; Nick Cannon to Host

Fox is going all in for reality.

The network has ordered “The Masked Singer,” a new celebrity competition series, which will be hosted by Nick Cannon and is set to bow in January 2019.

The series, based on a South Korean format, features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a mask to conceal his or her identity. The host, panelists, audience, viewers and the other contestants are all left guessing who is singing. One singer will be eliminated each week, revealing his or her true identity.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will serve as panelists on the show.

“This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I’ve ever seen,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “It’s a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox.”

“There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw ‘The Masked Singer,’ which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world’s attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America,” said executive producer Craig Plestis (“Minute to Win It”).

“The Masked Singer,” which hails from Endemol Shine North America, is also executive-produced by Izzie Pick Ibarra (“Dancing with the Stars”); Alex Rudzinski (“Grease: Live”) will direct. The South Korean format was created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp, which is repped by Paradigm, who also reps Plestis.