Dr. Steve Perry Talk Show From CBS Lands Fox Stations Test Run

CREDIT: CBS Television Distribution

Dr. Steve Perry’s new syndicated talk show is set to launch on Fox television stations starting Jan. 7.

“Breakthrough With Dr. Steve Perry” will receive a test run of eight hour-long episodes. Perry will offer guests his advice on problematic relationships, life crises and everything in between. The new program will debut in eight markets for two weeks on select Fox stations, including WNYW in New York, KTTV in Los Angeles, KTXH in Houston, WAGA in Atlanta, KUTP in Phoenix, WJBK in Detroit, WOFL in Orlando and WJZY in Charlotte.

“Everybody needs a breakthrough! I am humbled and excited to take people through theirs,” Perry said. “What makes TV matter is when it adds value to our lives. There’s nothing more valuable than learning how to arrive at a breakthrough, and I look forward to sharing that experience with viewers.”

Perry comes from an education background, which he used to found the Capital Preparatory Magnet School in Hartford, Conn. The school was named one of the top in the country by the U.S. News and World Report after sending a large number of predominantly low-income, minority, first-generation high schoolers to four-year colleges. He has also worked as an education contributor for CNN and MSNBC as well as the host for the TV One docudrama “Save My Son.”

“We are excited to bring Dr. Perry’s unique voice and inspiring perspective to daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, the EVP of syndicated program development for CBS Television Distribution. “He has been committed to improving the lives of American families for decades, and we are thrilled to be taking the work he does in his office every day and moving it to television so that millions more people can benefit from his wisdom and advice.”

