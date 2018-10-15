You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Developing Drama ‘Deputy’ From Will Beall, David Ayer

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer.

Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West. The ensemble procedural is being made with the full cooperation of the L.A .Sheriff’s Department.

Ayer and Beall are serving as executive producers alongside Chris Long for Cedar Park, which is producing. Fox Broadcasting is also aboard as a co-producer with Entertainment One. Ayer will also direct.

Beall is represented by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Jeff Frankel. Cedar Park is represented by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More TV

  • Fox Developing Drama 'Deputy' From Will

    Fox Developing Drama 'Deputy' From Will Beall, David Ayer

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • Fremantle Boards Samuel L. Jackson-Hosted Docu-Series

    Fremantle Boards Samuel L. Jackson-Hosted Docu-Series 'Enslaved'

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • A Zulu chief enjoying a quite

    Rooftop, Totem Media and PRØHBTD Team on Cannabis Cooking Show ‘High Cuisine’

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    TV Ratings: 'Charmed' Solid in CW Debut

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • HBO logo

    HBO Names Jessica Holscott Chief Financial Officer

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • Mipcom: Adam Pålsson, Paul Leander-Engström Talk

    Mipcom: Adam Pålsson, Paul Leander-Engström Talk ‘Moscow Noir'

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

  • Trump 60 minutes

    In Era of Change, ‘60 Minutes’ Focuses on Hard News

    Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad