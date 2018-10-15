Fox Developing Drama ‘Deputy’ From Will Beall, David Ayer

Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West. The ensemble procedural is being made with the full cooperation of the L.A .Sheriff’s Department.
Ayer and Beall are serving as executive producers alongside Chris Long for Cedar Park, which is producing. Fox Broadcasting is also aboard as a co-producer with Entertainment One. Ayer will also direct.
Beall is represented by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Jeff Frankel. Cedar Park is represented by CAA.
Popular on Variety
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'
Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights
Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'
Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'
'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'
Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump
Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]
Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer. Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in […]