Fox Developing Drama ‘Deputy’ From Will Beall, David Ayer

Fox is developing “Deputy” from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer.

Hailing from Entertainment One, “Deputy” follows Deputy Bill Hollister, a career lawman who is very comfortable kicking down doors, but is utterly lost in a staff meeting. When the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West. The ensemble procedural is being made with the full cooperation of the L.A .Sheriff’s Department.

Ayer and Beall are serving as executive producers alongside Chris Long for Cedar Park, which is producing. Fox Broadcasting is also aboard as a co-producer with Entertainment One. Ayer will also direct.

Beall is represented by CAA, Management 360, and attorney Jeff Frankel. Cedar Park is represented by CAA.