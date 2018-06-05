British Government OKs Comcast Bid for Sky and Fox Bid With Conditions, Setting Up Showdown

After months of scrutiny by regulators and competition authorities, the British government gave a conditional green light Tuesday to 21st Century Fox’s bid for the chunk of Sky it does not already own, as well as approving a rival bid from Comcast. The announcement paves the way for the U.S. media giants to battle it out for Europe’s biggest pay-TV company but only if Fox can meet conditions, notably offloading Sky News to Disney or another buyer.

British culture secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament that, following reviews and assessments of the Fox bid by media regulator Ofcom and the antitrust Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), that if Fox agreed to divest Sky News in an acceptable manner, a remedy subject to consultation, the deal can proceed. If it does not do so the deal cannot proceed, Hancock said, adding he wanted to see a final agreement soon.

Sky News is at the center Fox bid. “I agree with the CMA that divesting Sky News to Disney, as proposed by Fox, or to an alternative suitable buyer, with an agreement to ensure it is funded for at least ten years, is likely to be the most proportionate and effective remedy for the public interest concerns that have been identified,” Hancock said.

Related Bob Iger Recounts His Path to Disney Fox's 'Dan the Weatherman' Adds JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Jack Stanton in Recastings

He added that Fox has written to him to agree to the CMA’s previously suggested terms for such a divestment. Hancock said that he needed assuring that Sky News remains financially viable over the long-term as a U.K.-based news operation, and is free from outside influence.

Tom Watson, a Labour Party MP and a vocal opponent of the Sky deal said the proposed remedies gave cause for concern. “A bidding war is on the horizon,” he said. “That might be good for shareholders, but it’s the minister’s duty to protect the interest of the public. Sky is a gem of British broadcasting, respected worldwide. Its future and global reputation for excellence is at stake in this process. So it is right that if there is any doubt about whether the proposed solution is workable, then it is the duty of the Secretary of State to ensure that this merger is blocked.”

Watson’s parliamentary colleague Chris Bryant added: “Most people in this country would prefer a diversity of ownership of media, and we want to keep Sky [as] independent as possible.”

The announcement was a relief for Fox, whose $15-billion takeover bid was lodged in 2016 but has been set back by delays and extensive review in Britain, even after having been approved in all other jurisdictions where Sky operates. And it spares Comcast the kind of official scrutiny that Fox, its leadership and its bid have had to undergo.

Hancock said he had considered the Comcast and Sky bids separately. On Comcast he affirmed an earlier decision not to intervene and concluded the proposed merger does not pose public interest concerns.

Fox already owns 39% of European pay-TV giant Sky. Its attempt to buy the remaining 61% was approved by European authorities but stalled in the U.K. in the face of fierce opposition from campaigners and politicians. The CMA said earlier this year that the Fox deal would concentrate too much media power in the hands of the Murdoch family and was not in the public interest. Ofcom expressed similar concerns, but said separately there were not concerns over the Murdochs as fit and proper owners.

In attempting to finally get the deal over the line, Fox had committed to continue funding Sky News and offered various concessions relating to the loss-making newschannel, including guarantees of its editorial independence. But opponents have vowed to continue fighting a takeover by Fox, including pushing for a judicial review of Ofcom’s earlier assessment of the bid, which they say is flawed.

Comcast has offered Sky shareholders a richer deal, a $31 billion offer for all of the company. Comcast has offered Sky stock holders £12.50 a share versus the £10.75 per share from Fox. Sky withdrew its recommendation to shareholders to accept the Fox deal after Comcast weighed in.

Comcast has also offered safeguards and concessions similar to those proposed by Fox.

An already complex situation is made more complicated by Disney’s move for Fox assets, including Fox’s stake in Sky. Fox shareholders are scheduled to meet on July 10 to vote on the $52.4 billion agreement. Comcast has given notice that it will make a counteroffer for the Fox assets.

Comcast has also said that it would accept control of Sky without full ownership.