Fox Business Shuffles Schedule, Moves Trish Regan to Primetime

Fox Business Network said it would create a new primetime business lineup anchored by Trish Regan at 8 p.m., as it seeks to extend live programming into the evening. The new lineup will start October 15.

Brian Jones, president of the 21st Century Fox-owned cable network, said the move would help Fox Business continue to burnish a programming style that emphasizes how the political economy affects the everyday lives of viewers.

“Trish Regan Primetime” will feature Regan, a Fox veteran who has also worked for Bloomberg and CNBC, as she examines the leading headlines of the day and their economic impact on the country. Regan will be joined each night by a rotating lineup of industry expert. Charles Payne’s program “Making Money” will move from 6 p.m. in the evening to Regan’s current 2 p.m. slot. Liz Claman will continue anchoring “Countdown to the Closing Bell at 3 p.m.

