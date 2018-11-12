You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WSJ Editor-at-Large Gerry Baker Gets Weekly Fox Business Show

 Gerry Baker, the former top editor of The Wall Street Journal, will launch a weekly primetime series on Fox Business Network starting November 30, the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said Monday.

“WSJ At Large With Gerry Baker” will run Fridays at 9:30 p.m., following “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” at 9 p.m. The show is expected to feature interviews with ” major industry leaders impacting Wall Street, Washington and business in America,” the network said in a statement.

“The combination of Bartiromo and Baker will make the 9 p.m. hour one of the most informative and comprehensive in cable news,” said Brian Jones, FBN’s president, in a statement. Fox Business and The Wall Street Journal are both held in companies controlled by the Murdoch family – 21st Century Fox and News Corp.

Each Friday, Baker will talk with influencers from across the business, finance, politics and tech space in discussions on the major news of the week. Additionally, Baker will also expand upon the larger trends impacting business in America.

Baker has contributed to several Fox Business and Fox News Channel programs.  In November 2015, Baker joined global markets editor Maria Bartiromo and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto to moderate Fox Business’ inaugural presidential primary debate. According to Nielsen data, the debate delivered 13.5 million total viewers and 3.7 million in the key 25-54 demo, making it the highest-rated program in the network’s history.

Baker will continue to serve as the Editor-at-Large for the Journal and write the “Editor at Large” column for the Review section. From 2013 through 2018, Baker held the Editor-in-Chief title for both Dow Jones and the Journal. Prior to that, he was the news organization’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief between 2009 and 2013. Previously, Baker was U.S. editor and an assistant editor of the Times of London. In 1994, he joined the Financial Times as Tokyo correspondent, moving on to head the paper’s Washington bureau and serving as the FT’s chief U.S. commentator. He also covered economics for the BBC and worked as an economist at the Bank of England and Lloyds. Baker holds a degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Corpus Christi College, Oxford University.

