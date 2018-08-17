Fox 21, Warren Littlefield to Develop Beth Macy’s ‘Dopesick’

Fox 21 Television Studios and Warren Littlefield have optioned author Beth Macy’s “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” The studio will partner with the veteran exec and producer’s the Littlefield Co. to develop the book, which chronicles America’s opioid crisis, for television. Littlefield and Macy will serve as executive producers, with Peter McGuigan and Richie Kern set as producers.

“Every once in a while, you come across a piece of material that is that rare diamond in that it’s an incredibly arresting story, and, even more, is timely and important,” said Fox 21 TV Studios president Bert Salke. “Beth’s dissection and thoughtful emotion in detailing the opioid crisis that now plagues our country, is as compelling a story as I have seen. Warren and Fox 21 are truly excited to build the perfect team, beginning with identifying the perfect writer to bring this series to life. It’s a huge priority.”

Littlefield added, “Beth has written a book that holds up a mirror to where America is right now and why. Through deeply emotional true stories and an understanding of the systems that failed us, Beth has painted a powerful and important portrait of our country. Until America better understands the issue it will remain a place where getting addicted is much easier than securing addiction treatment. Television can shine a klieg light on this. We look forward to working closely with Beth and our Fox 21 partners to bring this property to life on television.”

Macy is a Virginia-based journalist whose previous books include “Truevine” and “Factory Man.”

Macy said, “I write it the only way I know how — by witnessing the epidemic’s landing in three Virginia communities over two decades and getting to know the people on the front lines. From distressed small communities in central Appalachia to wealthy suburbs, from disparate cities to once idyllic farm towns, it’s a heartbreaking trajectory that explains how the national crisis became so entrenched. This book illuminates the persistent and often conflicting gaps in the treatment and criminal-justice landscapes while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.” Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America was published by Little, Brown and Company and is currently No. 5 on the New York Times Best Seller list for Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction.