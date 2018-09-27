You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fotini Paraskakis Leaves Endemol Shine for The Story Lab

Endemol Shine’s former Asia MD, Fotini Paraskakis, has joined The Story Lab, the Dentsu Aegis-backed content company that counts “Ninja Warrior” among its shows. Paraskakis will be based in the company’s London office as EVP, entertainment, overseeing scripted and unscripted.

The Story Lab said Paraskakis will work with producers, platforms, and broadcasters as it adds to its program lineup. Endemol Shine said earlier this year that she would exit the company as the production and distribution giant, which is currently on the block, restructured its business in Southeast Asia.

The Story Lab’s new-recruit will report to president, Michael Iskas. “Fotini, with her extensive entertainment background and proven track record, will be spearheading our TV offering, surrounded by our talented acquisitions, development, sales and marketing teams around the world,” he said.

“I am extremely excited to be part of such a passionate team, supporting content globally. With so many new platforms around the world, the opportunities for innovative and disruptive content are endless,” added Paraskakis. ”The Story Lab has the ability to engage directly with creators to bring these ideas to life, offering a fresh perspective to end users and viewers.”

The Story Lab funds and distributes programming across different genres. Its properties include “Game of Clones,” “Hall Pass,” and “All Star Driving School.”

 

    TV Roundup: Gal Gadot, Emily Deschanel Audition for Homer in 'Simpsons' Season 30 Clip (Watch)

    Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers 'Lying Skanks'

    Aretha Franklin to Be Honored With American Music Awards Tribute

    CBS: No Extra Pay for Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello

    'Thursday Night Football': Fox Eyes Ratings Gains as it Kicks Off New NFL Package

    Awkwafina, Seth Meyers to Host 'Saturday Night Live'

    Cartoon Network To Livestream Minecon Earth Event

