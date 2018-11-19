FX’s ‘Fosse/Verdon’ Sets Main Cast; Norbert Leo Butz, Margaret Qualley Join as Series Regulars

FX has set the main cast for the eight-episode limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the biography “Fosse” written by Sam Wasson and tells the story of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Norbert Leo Butz has been cast in the series regular role of Paddy Chayefsky, while Margaret Qually will appear in the series regular role of Ann Reinking.

In addition, the following people have been cast in recurring roles: Aya Cash as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry as Neil Simon, Susan Misner as Joan McCracken, Bianca Marroquin as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Evan Handler as Hal Prince, Rick Holmes as Fred Weaver, Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, Byron Jennings as George Abbott, and Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine.

Butz is currently starring on Broadway in “My Fair Lady” and recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Bloodline.” He also starred in “Mercy Street” at PBS, “The Deep End” at ABC, and the mini-series “Comanche Moon” at CBS. To date he has won two Tony Awards: one for his performance as Freddy Benson in the Broadway production of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and his second for his performance as Carl Hanratty in “Catch Me If You Can.” His film credits include “Better Living Through Chemistry,” “Greetings From Tim Buckley,” “Disconnect,” “The English Teacher,” “Higher Ground,” “Fair Game,” and “Dan in Real Life.”

Qualley will next appear in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Her performance in Margaret Betts’s “Novitiate,” opposite Melissa Leo and Julianne Nicholson, earned her rave reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Additional credits include “The Nice Guys,” and HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

Cash is well known for her performance in “You’re the Worst,” the critically-acclaimed FXX comedy about two toxic and self-destructive people who fall into an unconventional and flawed relationship. Her additional television credits include Joe Swanberg’s Netflix anthology series “Easy” and the Fox comedy series “Traffic Light.” Her recent film credits include “Social Animals,” “Game Over, Man” and “Mary Goes Round.”

Corddry’s recent TV credits include Apple’s “For All Mankind,” Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He began his career as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” Other credits include series regular work on “Mom” and “Harry’s Law,” along with features “We Are Unsatisfied,” “The Circle,” ‘Ghostbusters,” and “The Heat.”

Actor and choreographer Misner recently wrapped Season 2 of Amazon’s “Jack Ryan.” She is best known for her portrayal of Sandra Beeman on FX’s “The Americans.” She has also starred as FBI agent Terri McCue on Showtime’s “Billions” and appeared on Hulu’s “Shut Eye” opposite Jeffrey Donovan and Isabella Rossellini.

Marroquin made her Broadway debut in “Chicago” in 2002 and has since appeared in numerous Broadway productions including “The Pajama Game” and “In the Heights.” On TV in Miami and Mexico City, she can be seen as a judge in “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Mira Quien Baila,” among others. Marroquin can still be seen as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” for a limited number appearances.

Barrett has starred on Broadway in “Gettin’ the Band Back Together,” “Doctor Zhivago,” “Wicked,” “The Royal Family,” “Baby It’s You!,” and originated the role of Sherrie in “Rock of Ages” off Broadway. Her film and TV credits include the a recurring role the Netflix series “The Punisher,” the title role in the musical “Emma,” and roles in projects like “The Switch,” ‘Remember Me,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Person of Interest,” “Ugly Betty,” and “The Good Wife.”

Handler is widely known for playing two iconic television characters in quick succession: Harry Goldenblatt on HBO’s groundbreaking series “Sex and the City” and Charlie Runkle on Showtime’s “Californication.” Handler also appeared in FX’s 2016 “People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” HBO’s “Too Big to Fail,” and ABC’s “The Three Stooges.

Holmes was most recently seen on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.” Recent TV credits include “The Deuce,” “The Politician,” “The Fix,” “The Punisher,” “Modern Family,” and “Atlanta.”

Reiser’s recent projects include: “There’s…. Johnny!,” “Stranger Things,” “Red Oaks,” “The Romanoffs, and films like “War on Everyone,” “The Little Hours,” and “I Do… Until I Don’t.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, and George Stelzner will executive produce, with Rockwell and Williams also executive producing. Levenson, who will serve as showrunner, wrote the premiere episode which will be directed by Kail. Nicole Fosse, daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as co-executive producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-producer Andy Blankenbuehler is the choreographer, as is Misner. Erica Kay serves as producer.