Food Network to Air ‘Sexiest Chef Alive’ Special

Food Network is cooking up a new special.

The network will team up with People magazine to produce an hour-long program about the creation of a new entry for the magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue: “Sexiest Chef.” The special, titled “Sexiest Chef Alive,” will premiere on Food Network Nov. 1 at 8pm ET/PT.

“We are thrilled to work with PEOPLE on this new collaboration, which celebrates chefs and the exciting world of food,” said Allison Page, president of Food Network and HGTV. “Viewers will get an up close and personal glimpse at each of the extraordinarily talented chefs, along with their personal stories and culinary styles, culminating with the reveal of this year’s ‘Sexiest Chef.’”

Hosted by People editor-in-chief Jess Cagle, the show will introduce 10 chefs, before picking one to become People’s “Sexiest Chef.” The winner will also be featured in People’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, which will hit newsstands Nov. 9.

“’Sexiest Man Alive’ is an iconic franchise, and the People Food vertical produces some of the brand’s most popular content, so this partnership with Food Network is a perfect fit,” Cagle said.

In past years, People has recognized the “hottest chefs of the year,” a list that has included Franco Noriega, Paul Hollywood and Jordan Andino, but this is the magazine’s first time declaring a clear winner.