Food Network Strikes Multi-Year Deal With Ina Garten

Food Network has struck a new multi-year deal with Ina Garten, the celebrity chief behind its signature daytime series “ ,” the latest in a series of talent pacts being signed by the network’s parent, Discovery,

The deal includes new seasons of the program, along with several hour-long seasonal specials, the Discovery-owned cable network said Friday. The series is shot on location at Garten’s home in East Hampton, New York, where she shares recipes and tips.

“Our audience adores Ina – she is truly a culinary legend and embodies everything Food Network viewers crave,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “Her one-of-a-kind personality, warmth and food expertise have made ‘Barefoot Contessa’ a long-running hit and we are thrilled to confirm brand-new seasons.”

In recent weeks, Food Network unveiled a deal with Valerie Bertinelli, while the parent company acknowledged it had started talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines about launching a linear programming channel and streaming outlet devoted to their home remodeling talents.

“I am so excited to continue sharing my recipes on ‘Barefoot Contessa’ for years to come,” said Garten. “I’m looking forward to new seasons full of delicious dishes, helpful cooking tips and techniques and inspiring guests. This is going to be fun!”

Garten is a bestselling author of 11 cookbooks. Her latest book, “Cook Like a Pro,” was released in October 2018.