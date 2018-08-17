‘Florida Project’ Star Cast in Lead Role of Apple’s Hilde Lysiak Series

Brooklynn Prince has been cast in the lead role of the Apple series based on the life of Hilde Lysiak, Variety has confirmed.

Prince received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the character Moonee in the Oscar- and Golden Globe-nomianted film “The Florida Project.” Her upcoming projects include “The One and Only Ivan” opposite Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell, the animated feature “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” and “The Turning.”

The Lysiak series follows a young girl (Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The story is inspired by the true story of Lysiak’s reporting. She was the first to expose a murder in her hometown of Selinsgrove, PA, breaking the news in her self-started newspaper, Orange Street News. Her investigative skills have garnered national and international media attention. In the face of negative feedback from online commenters, Lysiak fought back, taking her story viral. Today, she works with young voices in an effort to empower the next generation of influencers, activists, and leaders.

The series is created and executive produced by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. Joy Gorman Wettels and Sharlene Martin also executive produce. Jon M. Chu will direct and executive produce. The series is produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television.

Deadline first reported Prince’s casting.