Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgard Gear Up in ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.”

“Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K., who previously teamed up on “The Night Manager.”

The master espionage writer also makes a cameo in the series, which is the first TV project from South Korean auteur John Park Chan-wook (“Old Boy”).

Set in the late 1970s, it follows Charlie, a fiery actress and idealist, who meets the mysterious Becker while on vacation in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and she becomes entangled in a complex plot devised by Israeli spymaster, Kurtz (Michael Shannon).

The series is “another six-part adaptation of a dense John le Carré espionage puzzler, tricked out with expensive, border-hopping backdrops and alluring thesps,” Variety said in an early review after its world premiere at the BFI London Filim Festival. “The results, at least based on the two episodes newly premiered at the London Film Festival, are pretty damn fabulous.”

The six-part series was financed and produced by “The Night Manager” shingle The Ink Factory in partnership with 127 Wall for the BBC and AMC. As with “The Night Manager,” Endeavor is overseeing distribution. It has sealed a raft of pre-sales, including to Canal Plus in France, the Starz Play streaming service in Germany and Italy, and Movistar+ in Spain.

The show launches Sunday on the BBC and Nov. 19 on AMC. Check out the exclusive trailer below.