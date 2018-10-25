You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgard Gear Up in ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Florence Pugh as Charlie and Alexander Skarsgård as Becker - The Little Drumer Girl _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: © 2018 The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: © 2018 The Little Drummer Girl Distribution Limited. All rights reserved.

“You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.”

“Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC in the U.S. and the BBC in the U.K., who previously teamed up on “The Night Manager.”

The master espionage writer also makes a cameo in the series, which is the first TV project from South Korean auteur John Park Chan-wook (“Old Boy”).

Set in the late 1970s, it follows Charlie, a fiery actress and idealist, who meets the mysterious Becker while on vacation in Greece. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are not what they seem, and she becomes entangled in a complex plot devised by Israeli spymaster, Kurtz (Michael Shannon).

The series is “another six-part adaptation of a dense John le Carré espionage puzzler, tricked out with expensive, border-hopping backdrops and alluring thesps,” Variety said in an early review after its world premiere at the BFI London Filim Festival. “The results, at least based on the two episodes newly premiered at the London Film Festival, are pretty damn fabulous.”

The six-part series was financed and produced by “The Night Manager” shingle The Ink Factory in partnership with 127 Wall for the BBC and AMC. As with “The Night Manager,” Endeavor is overseeing distribution. It has sealed a raft of pre-sales, including to Canal Plus in France, the Starz Play streaming service in Germany and Italy, and Movistar+ in Spain.

The show launches Sunday on the BBC and Nov. 19 on AMC. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Megyn Kelly attends the 2017 NBCUniversal

    NBC, Megyn Kelly Could Find New Deal in Contract Talks

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

  • CannesLions_Day1_KevinKay_RedLabel_TN

    Kevin Kay Exits Paramount Network as Viacom Reorganizes Cable Channels

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

  • MEGYN KELLY nbc lawyer

    Megyn Kelly Prepares for Aggressive NBC Legal Fight Amid Blackface Controversy

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

  • Courtney Kemp Power Showrunner.

    'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Sets New Multi-Year Deal at Lionsgate

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

  • Billy Crudup Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw Join Aniston-Witherspoon Morning News Series at Apple

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

  • HBO Films Acquires Daniel Sawka's 'Icebox'

    HBO Films Acquires Daniel Sawka's 'Icebox'

    “You’re in this fight whether you like it or not,” Alexander Skarsgard’s character, Becker, tells Charlie, played by Florence Pugh, in a new AMC trailer for “The Little Drummer Girl.” “Who are you people?” a bemused Charlie asks in another scene from the eagerly anticipated show, the latest John le Carre adaption set for AMC […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad