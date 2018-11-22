‘Fleabag’ to Get French Makeover as Studiocanal’s First In-House Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy show, will get a French makeover as the first series from Studiocanal Original, the in-house production unit of Canal Plus Group’s film and TV production-distribution arm.

Studiocanal Original is producing the series with Banijay Studios France, which acquired the local remake rights to “Fleabag” and brought the project over to Studiocanal.

It marks the first scripted show from the new Studiocanal shingle, which is presided over by Arielle Saracco, who remains in charge of Canal Plus’s “creation originale” label (credits include “Braquo,” “The Bureau,” “The Returned” and “Versailles”). The project is spearheaded by Dominique Jubin, Studiocanal’s former creative VP, who has been a driving force behind Canal Plus’ hit drama series.

Set to start shooting in Paris in January, the half-hour series is being adapted by Jeanne Herry, the up-and-coming French actress-turned-director of the movie “Elle l’adore” and of episodes of “Call My Agent!”, which was nominated for an International Emmy Award. Herry will also direct the six-episode French iteration of “Fleabag.”

It will focus on Camille Cottin, who stars in “Call My Agent!,” as a 30-something woman juggling with a complicated love life, relationships and family issues.

The show will air on Canal Plus in France. Banijay Rights represents it in French-language territories.

Jubin told Variety that “the series will start as a transgressive comedy and will evolve into a subtle, bittersweet portrayal of a modern young woman.” Herry knows “how to direct actors and portray the complexity and vulnerability of female characters, and she’s also very good writer who can weave comedy, drama and emotions,” Jubin said.

She added that Herry wrote a thoroughgoing adaptation to ground the series in France, but kept the modernity, feminine perspective, offbeat humor and spirit of the original “Fleabag,” which was itself adapted from Waller-Bridge’s stand-up show. The French series has a female-led crew, including set designer-artistic director Joan Le Boru (“Wrong Cops”) and casting director Constance Demontoy (“Elle,” “Incendies”).

Studiocanal Original is Studiocanal’s only French production banner. Studiocanal boasts seven other production outfits throughout Europe, notably in the U.K., Germany, Spain and Denmark.

Aside from Saracco and Jubin, the staff of Studiocanal Original will be rounded out by producer Emmanuel Jacquelin (“Papa ou Maman,” “Marseilles”), and Françoise Guyonnet, who is head of TV series at Studiocanal and is in touch with all of Studiocanal’s production companies.

Jubin’s goal is to produce about two series per year – in French, English or multiple languages, as was the case with “Midnight Sun.”

“We’re wide open in terms of genre or periods we’d like to explore,” Jubin said. “The one thing we want most is to work with auteurs who have a singular, bold way to approach a topic or a character.”