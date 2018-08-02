‘First Wives Club’ Series Adds Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau in Lead Roles

Jill Scott Michelle Buteau
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jill Scott and Michelle Buteau have been cast in two of the three lead roles in the upcoming “First Wives Club” series at Paramount NetworkVariety has confirmed.

The half-hour series is based on the 1996 film of the same name, which featured Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn. The series will follow a group of women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge.

Scott will play Hazel, described as a gorgeous music superstar who has faded from the limelight and lost the confidence she once had. She has a raw talent and a killer voice that’s been silenced by her husband/manager Sean for years. When she realizes that he’s been unfaithful in both business and marriage, she is ready to wreak havoc and assert her artistic identity.

Scott is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known for albums like “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1” and “Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2.” Her first acting roles came in 2004 with roles in the TV series “Girifriends” and the film “Cavedwellers.” She also appeared in movies like “Why Did I Get Married?” and the shows “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” and, most recently, “Black Lightning.”

She is repped by ICM Partners and Maverick Management

Buteau will play Bree, an overwhelmed mom and doctor who hasn’t let loose in years. She is fiercely loyal and committed, so when her husband cheats on her, she is deeply betrayed and not ready to forgive. With the help of Hazel and Ari, she learns to harness her sexual energy and break out of her shell.

Buteau recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Comedy Lineup” and made appearances on shows like Amazon’s “The Tick,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “Enlisted,” and “Key & Peele.”

She is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film “Girls Trip,” will write and executive produce “First Wives Club.” Karen Rosenfelt will also executive produce along with Scott Rudin. Brad Gardner will serve as the executive in charge of production and will oversee the project for the network. Paramount Television will produce. The series is slated to debut in 2019.

Deadline first reported Scott and Buteau’s casting.

