First Look at Netflix’s New Season of ‘Medici’: ‘Blood Must Be Spilled’

“Medici blood must be spilled,” says a sinister Sean Bean in the Netflix trailer for the second season of “Medici,” which drops on the streaming service in the U.S. and U.K. next month. Bean plays scheming aristocrat Jacopo Pazzi and joins Daniel Sharman, who stars as Lorenzo, in “Medici: The Magnificent.”

The new series of the epic period drama picks up two decades after the events of the first season, which focused on Lorenzo’s grandfather Cosimo (Richard Madden) and great-grandfather Giovanni (Dustin Hoffman) and their banking dynasty in 15th-century Florence.

Sharman’s Lorenzo is seen in action in the trailer, sword in hand, and there are also hints of his romantic entanglements in the new season, which had a budget of $27 million.

All eight episodes o the new season will be on Netflix from Jan. 25. The series is made by Italian shingle Lux Vide in association with Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light, Altice, and Italian pubcaster Rai, which aired the new series from October.

Netflix has the new season of “Medici” billed as an original in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, India and Taiwan. Production is currently underway in Rome on a third season. Christian Duguay is directing, and talent attached includes Italian actor Francesco Montanari.