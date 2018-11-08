Federation Entertainment Picks Up 1970s-Set Fashion Series ‘Made in Italy’

Federation Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to “Made in Italy,” a drama series chronicling the birth of the Italian fashion industry in the 1970s.

Co-produced by Taodue Film and The Family for Mediaset, “Made in Italy” stars up-and-coming model Greta Ferro as Irene, a daughter of Southern Italian immigrants, who takes a job at the fashion magazine Appeal to finance her college studies and quickly moves her way up. The series follows Irene’s private and professional life, while reflecting on the evolution of Milan’s fashion industry, the birth of new pret-a-porter designers, as well as the social and political upheavals of the 1970s.

“Made is Italy” marks the screen debut of Ferro who stars opposite Margherita Buy, the renowned Italian actress of “Mia Madre,” “Habemus Papam” and “White Space.” The series also toplines Valentina Carnelutti, Sergio Albelli, Giuseppe Cederna. It’s directed by Luca Lucini (“The Comedians”) and Ago Panini (“Waiting for the Sun”).

The series started shooting on Oct. 24 in Milan and will also be lensing in New York and Morocco. It will air on Mediaset’s Canale 5.

“For the first time ever in Italy, a TV series will use original period clothes. Some of fashion’s biggest names such as Albini, Curiel, Krizia, Missoni, Valentino, and many others who lorded over the world of 1970’s fashion, even surpassing the legendary French couturiers, have opened up their archives to lend breathtaking articles of clothing and accessories to the production,” said Federation in a statement.