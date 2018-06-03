‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Jenna Elfman Talks ‘Pain and Loss’ Naomi Has Faced

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 4, Episode 7 - Photo Credit: Richard Foreman, Jr/AMC
CREDIT: Richard Foreman

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress.

“It’s been a great challenge. It’s physically, emotionally, and mentally demanding but all in the most satisfying way. None of it is a challenge with no rewarding result. All of the effort put in has a reward of creative satisfaction and accomplishment at the end. But it’s very exhausting,” Elfman told Variety with a laugh.

But the greatest challenge for Elfman’s character, Naomi, lays ahead of her. In last week’s episode, it was revealed that Naomi had joined up with the Vultures. John was thrilled to see her, but their reunion was short-lived after he stepped into the path of Alicia’s bullet that was meant for Naomi.

“We see Naomi has this tendency to run when things get intense,” she said. “There’s a reason she runs, which is she’s got all that guilt from the FEMA center and her daughter’s death. And not just her daughter’s death, but the death of the entire camp. That’s a lot of guilt tied right into that loss. If you don’t ever get close to anybody, you won’t experience loss and pain. She’s overflowing with pain and loss at the moment…If she was a bad person, she wouldn’t feel or care so much. She’s protecting herself from what she naturally does, which is feel compassion. That’s why she’s a nurse, an innate desire to help others.”

Related

Elfman’s character is the love interest of John Dorie, played by fellow new cast member Garret Dillahunt.

“[Garret and I] really do get along great in life. We’re buddies. I think that chemistry comes off onscreen,” Elfman said. “I really look forward to the days we get to work together. I admire what he’s done with this character, his approach and his technique as an actor. The fan response to his character just thrills me.” Elfman also said that John had “an amazing healing effect” on Naomi already.

“Fear the Walking Dead” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More TV

  • HBO Europe Begins Lensing Romanian-German ‘Hackerville’

    HBO Europe Begins Shooting Cyber Crime Series ‘Hackerville’ in Romania

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.” Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress. “It’s […]

  • CBS Upfront 2016

    CBS Starts to Sell Advertising in TV's Upfront Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.” Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress. “It’s […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    'Heathers' Reboot Series Pulled at Paramount Network

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.” Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress. “It’s […]

  • FX's Pose

    'Pose' Team on Importance of Inclusion on TV -- and the Real World

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.” Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress. “It’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad