‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Jenna Elfman Talks ‘Pain and Loss’ Naomi Has Faced

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Jenna Elfman, one of several new cast members in Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” says that her time on the show thus far has been a very rewarding challenge as an actress.

“It’s been a great challenge. It’s physically, emotionally, and mentally demanding but all in the most satisfying way. None of it is a challenge with no rewarding result. All of the effort put in has a reward of creative satisfaction and accomplishment at the end. But it’s very exhausting,” Elfman told Variety with a laugh.

But the greatest challenge for Elfman’s character, Naomi, lays ahead of her. In last week’s episode, it was revealed that Naomi had joined up with the Vultures. John was thrilled to see her, but their reunion was short-lived after he stepped into the path of Alicia’s bullet that was meant for Naomi.

“We see Naomi has this tendency to run when things get intense,” she said. “There’s a reason she runs, which is she’s got all that guilt from the FEMA center and her daughter’s death. And not just her daughter’s death, but the death of the entire camp. That’s a lot of guilt tied right into that loss. If you don’t ever get close to anybody, you won’t experience loss and pain. She’s overflowing with pain and loss at the moment…If she was a bad person, she wouldn’t feel or care so much. She’s protecting herself from what she naturally does, which is feel compassion. That’s why she’s a nurse, an innate desire to help others.”

Elfman’s character is the love interest of John Dorie, played by fellow new cast member Garret Dillahunt.

“[Garret and I] really do get along great in life. We’re buddies. I think that chemistry comes off onscreen,” Elfman said. “I really look forward to the days we get to work together. I admire what he’s done with this character, his approach and his technique as an actor. The fan response to his character just thrills me.” Elfman also said that John had “an amazing healing effect” on Naomi already.

“Fear the Walking Dead” airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.