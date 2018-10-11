‘FBI’ Picked Up for Full Season at CBS

CBS has given freshman drama “FBI” a full season order.

The series details the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonée Noel, Jeremy Sisto, and Sela Ward. It is the first freshman CBS show to be picked up for a full season this year.

The series was co-created by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” franchises. Turk was originally the showrunner on “FBI,” but left due to creative differences earlier this year. Greg Plageman then stepped in as showrunner, with Plageman himself stepping down and Rick Eid and Derek Haas taking over as co-showrunners. Eid and Haas will simultaneously work on both “FBI” while still running fellow Wolf shows “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Fire” respectively, with both of those shows airing on NBC.

Wolf, Eid, and Haas executive produce the series along with Terry Miller, Norberto Barba, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Universal Television produces in association with CBS Television Studios.

“FBI” opened well on CBS, with the series premiere drawing a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers in Live+Same Day. It grew to a 1.8 and 12.9 million after three days of playback was included.