‘Famous in Love’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

“Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform.

The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes just weeks after the cancellation of fellow Freeform series “Shadowhunters.”

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous In Love,” Freeform said in a statement. “After many discussions we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season. We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

In addition to Thorne, the series starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, and Perrey Reeves. I. Marlene King and Melissa Carter were showrunners on the series and served as executive producers along with Miguel Arteta, Dan Farah, and Serle. The series was developed by King and Serle and was produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

News of the cancellation was first reported earlier this week, but King took to Twitter to say that no decision had yet been made and that she and the cast and crew were still hopeful for a third season.

The series was one of Freeform’s lower-rated originals, with Season 2 averaging a 0.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 254,000 viewers per episode. Nevertheless, King will remain in business with Freeform. The showrunner previously created the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars” and is currently prepping the spinoff series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

Freeform’s current originals slate includes the recently-launched Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger,” the mermaid drama “Siren,” and the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” starring Yara Shahidi.