‘Famous in Love’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform.

The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes just weeks after the cancellation of fellow Freeform series “Shadowhunters.”

“We are proud to have had the opportunity to air Famous In Love,” Freeform said in a statement. “After many discussions we have made the difficult decision not to renew the show for a third season. We want to thank our colleagues at Warner Horizon and our incredible producers, writers, cast and crew, especially Marlene King, for their creativity, hard work and dedication.”

In addition to Thorne, the series starred Charlie DePew, Georgie Flores, Carter Jenkins, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, and Perrey Reeves. I. Marlene King and Melissa Carter were showrunners on the series and served as executive producers along with Miguel Arteta, Dan Farah, and Serle. The series was developed by King and Serle and was produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

News of the cancellation was first reported earlier this week, but King took to Twitter to say that no decision had yet been made and that she and the cast and crew were still hopeful for a third season.

The series was one of Freeform’s lower-rated originals, with Season 2 averaging a 0.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 254,000 viewers per episode. Nevertheless, King will remain in business with Freeform. The showrunner previously created the hit Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars” and is currently prepping the spinoff series “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

Freeform’s current originals slate includes the recently-launched Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger,” the mermaid drama “Siren,” and the “Black-ish” spinoff “Grown-ish” starring Yara Shahidi.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Comcast Should Buy Sky While Disney

    Comcast Should Buy Sky While Disney Takes Rest of Fox Assets, Says Moody's

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • 'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two

    'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • The Break With Michelle Wolf -

    Michelle Wolf Responds to 'Unhinged' RNC Ad: 'I Am Unhinged' (Video)

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • Tropic Thunder

    What's Leaving Netflix in July 2018

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • 'Six' Canceled at History After Two

    'Six' Canceled at History After Two Seasons

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • Terry Crews

    Terry Crews Responds to Those Questioning His Sexual Assault Claim

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

  • Eugenio Derbez Dora the Explorer

    Eugenio Derbez Joins Disney Series 'Elena of Avalor' in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Famous in Love” has been canceled at Freeform. The Bella Thorne-led series aired on the cable network for two seasons. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the series followed college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. News of the cancellation comes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad