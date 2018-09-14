‘Face the Nation’ Anchor Margaret Brennan Takes Maternity Leave

“Face the Nation” anchor Margaret Brennan has gone on maternity leave after welcoming her first child, a boy, earlier this week.

Substituting for Brennan will be John Dickerson, the “CBS This Morning” co-anchor. Dickerson held down the “Face the Nation” desk for nearly three years before he was moved to the morning show in January following the ouster of Charlie Rose amid sexual harassment allegations.

Brennan is tentatively targeting a return to the anchor’s chair in early November. Brennan anchored “Face the Nation” this past Sunday, which also happened to be her due date. The episode featured a lengthy sit-down with Vice President Mike Pence that was taped the day before.

Brennan and her husband, Yado Yakub, became parents on the morning of Sept. 11 when Eamon Brennan Yakub was born at Washington, D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Brennan has been with CBS News since 2012. She was named “Face the Nation” anchor in February. She is also CBS News’ senior foreign affairs correspondent.