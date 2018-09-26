Eva Green Joins BBC’s ‘The Luminaries’ Adaptation

Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) and Eve Hewson (“The Knick”) will star in “The Luminaries,” the TV adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s award-winning novel. Marton Csokas (“Into the Badlands”) has also been cast in the upcoming six-parter, which will air on BBC Two in the U.K. and TVNZ in New Zealand.

The novel is set on New Zealand’s South Island against the backdrop of the 1860s gold rush. The series will start filming in New Zealand in November. Catton’s novel won the Man Booker prize in 2013, making her the youngest-ever recipient of the prestigious literary award.

The author has adapted her book for TV with Claire McCarthy (“Ophelia”), who helms the series. Working Title’s TV division is on production duty, and its founders, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, are executive producers.

“Eleanor has written a series of brilliant screenplays,” Green said. “I loved her original novel and it’s so exciting that her own screen adaptation reveals yet more exquisite material.”

McCarthy added: “Ever since I read Eleanor’s incredible novel I’ve been completely captivated by the rich world she has created. What an honor to bring this beautiful and original work to the screen.”

Fremantle has the international rights to the series and will be selling it at Mipcom.