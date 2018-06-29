Eugenio Derbez Joins Disney Series ‘Elena of Avalor’ in Guest Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Eugenio Derbez has signed on for a guest starring role in the Disney animated series “Elena of Avalor,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows Elena, Disney’s first princess inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore. Derbez will voice Guillermo, a restless spirit with a passion for music, in a special Día de los Muertos-themed episode for the series’ third season, which is set to debut next year.

Derbez was most recently seen in the remake of “Overboard” starring opposite Anna Farris. He is also set to appear in the live-action “Dora the Explorer” movie, which is slated for a 2019 debut. He is known for his roles in films like “Instructions Not Included,” which he also directed and co-wrote, and “How to Be a Latin Lover.” The actor and his 3Pas Studios recently signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television and previously signed a first-look feature-film deal with Lionsgate’s Pantelion Films.

He is repped by UTA.

“Elena of Avalor” stars Aimee Carrero as the voice of Elena, Jenna Ortega as Princess Isabel, as well as Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Carlos Alazraqui. The recurring guest voice cast for the series includes: Jane Fonda, Cheech Marin, Hector Elizondo, Constance Marie, Lou Diamond Phillips, Justina Machado, Jaime Camil, Andrea Navedo, Rosie Perez and Mario Lopez and his daughter, Gia Lopez. It was created and is executive produced by Craig Gerber. Silvia Olivas serves as co-executive producer and story editor.