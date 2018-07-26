Eugenio Derbez to Topline Amazon Prime Video Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Mexican multi-hyphenate Eugenio Derbez, whose latest comedy, “Overboard,” became the highest grossing Hispanic movie in the U.S. this year, is returning to his TV roots with the new Amazon Prime original comedy series, “LOL: Last One Laughing.”

The six-part reality game show, which just wrapped, is an adaptation of Amazon Prime’s hit Japanese game show “HITOSHI MATSUMOTO Presents Documental,” produced by and starring Matsumoto, who leads 10 comedians in a no-holds-barred “battle of laughter behind closed doors” where the aim is to make each other laugh in a closed room. The last person who manages to keep a straight face and stay in the room wins a cash prize.

In “LOL,” Derbez leads 10 renowned Mexican comics of varying styles — including stand-up, character, improvisational and physical comedy — who vie for a cash prize of one million pesos (roughly $53,000).

Juan Maldonado of Litotes Prods. serves as the series’ showrunner. Produced by Derbez, his 3Pas Studios partner Ben Odell and Endemol Shine Boomdog, the series is slated to debut worldwide on Prime Video later this year.

“‘Last One Laughing’ is like nothing I’ve seen in comedy and certainly very different from anything I’ve done on television in my career,” said Derbez, whose last stint on television was in 2012. Derbez was the star, writer, director and producer of some of the most popular Spanish language TV shows of all time including “Al Derecho y Al Derbez,” “XHDRBZ,” and “La Familia P. Luche.”

“I’m really excited to show the world some of the amazing comedic talent coming out of my country,” Derbez said.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a talented actor and creator like Derbez who continues to bring global attention to Mexico’s comedy scene,” said Pablo Iacoviello, head of content for Latin America, Amazon Prime Video. “There has never been a show like this before in Mexico, and we think Prime members are going to love how Derbez and these amazing comedians go wild and test each other’s limits in the name of laughter.”

“LOL: Last One Laughing” is the fourth Prime Original series made in Mexico as Amazon ramps up original production in the Latino market. These include “Diablo Guardian,” the upcoming series “Un Extraño Enemigo” and a forthcoming biopic series based on the life of Diego Maradona.

In the last six years, Derbez has produced and starred in a string of hits including his U.S. career-launching “Instructions Not Included,” “How to be a Latin Lover,” and most recently “Overboard,” which outgrossed “Instructions” stateside.

“Overboard” grossed more than $51 million in the U.S. and $92 million worldwide; “Instructions” grossed $44 million in the U.S. and $100 million worldwide.

Per Odell, 3Pas Studios has “a dozen feature projects in development.” Among these are ”The Valet,” which is being written and directed by the same team (Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg) behind “Overboard,” and another remake in the works, “Cuento Chino,” penned by Juan Carlos Garzón as a potential project for Derbez to direct.