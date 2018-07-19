ESPY Awards Honor Team USA, MSU Gymnastics Sex Abuse Survivors: ‘We May Suffer Alone, But We Survive Together’

THE 2018 ESPYS - This Wednesday, the worldÕs best athletes and biggest stars will join host Danica Patrick for "The 2018 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" on ABC. The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC, July 18 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (ABC/Image Group LA)THE ARTHUR ASHE AWARD FOR COURAGE RECIPIENTS, SARAH KLEIN, TIFFANY THOMAS LOPEZ, ALY RAISMAN
In a year that saw the conviction of disgraced former Team USA doctor and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar, the 2018 ESPY awards took it upon itself to shine a light on the unity of the sexual assault survivors and celebrated the feats performed by female athletes over the past year. The show was hosted by former race driver Danica Patrick, the first woman to host the ESPYs since their inception in 1993.

In a somber, spine-tingling moment that brought several in attendance at the Microsoft Theater to tears, around 100 women took the center stage while singer MILCK, an abuse survivor herself, sang her anthemic single, “Quiet.” Each woman in the group that filled the stage was representative of the “sister survivors” who spoke out against Nassar.

“Telling our stories of abuse over and over again in detail is not easy,” said Sarah Klein, a former gymnast and victim of Nassar’s abuse. “It’s grueling, it’s painful, but it’s time. We must start caring about children’s safety more than we do about adults’ reputations.”

MILCK told Variety that the ESPYs giving the survivors a platform to celebrate their courage is important because it gives audience members who may be hiding their own stories of abuse and trauma the courage to speak out.

“If even one person finds the bravery to stand forward, that’s incredible, that’s culture changing,” she said.

Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Jamie Anderson said the moment showed a unity among women that is important for audiences to see.

“When you grow up and become a woman, you become more supportive of your fellow women,” Anderson said. “It’s more coming together and helping each other be their best.”

CJ Perry, who wrestles for WWE under the moniker ‘Lana,’ said it’s important for people to have support networks, and it should be encouraged rather than seen as a weakness.

“No one should fight this alone,” Perry said. “With any injustice that happens, you should not just fight alone. There needs to be people who fight and speak out and speak up against injustice. That’s the only way to make society better.”

Team USA gymnast Aly Raisman echoed a similar sentiment in the final speech of the night, saying that predators thrive in silence, and people who choose to do nothing on behalf of victims are shaping the world negatively for others.

“We may suffer alone, but we survive together,” Raisman said.

The full list of honorees:

Best Male Athlete: Alexander Ovechkin

Best Female Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Olympic Moment: Shaun White

Best Championship Performance: Nick Foles

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Donovan Mitchell

Best Game: USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada

Best Moment: Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints 

Best Team: Houston Astros

Best College Athlete: Baker Mayfield

Best Play: Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits second buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Roger Federer

Best International Men’s Soccer Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best International Women’s Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best NFL Player: Tom Brady

Best MLB Player: Mike Trout

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin

Best Driver: Martin Truex Jr. 

Best NBA Player: LeBron James

Best WNBA Player: Maya Moore

Best Fighter: Terence Crawford

Best Male Golfer: Jordan Spieth

Best Female Golfer: Sung-Hyun Park

Best Male Olympian: Shaun White

Best Female Olympian: Chloe Kim

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player: Sloane Stephens

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: David Wise

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mike Schultz

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby

Best Bowler: Rhino Page

Best MLS Player: Nemanja Nikolic

Best NWSL Player: Megan Rapinoe

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Kelly

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: survivors who spoke out against sexual abuse by their former team doctor

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

Best Coach: Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon (coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School)

