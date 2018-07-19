TV Ratings: ESPY Awards See Steep Drop Off From 2017

Snowboarder Shaun White accepts the award for best Olympic moment, at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles
The 2018 ESPY Awards broadcast on ABC suffered noticeable declines in in the Wednesday overnight ratings compared to last year’s ceremony.

Airing from 8-11 p.m., the ESPYs drew a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers. Compared to the 1.4 and 5.3 million viewers the 2017 awards show pulled in, this year’s show was down approximately 36% in the key demo and 26% in total viewers. This also marks the heaviest drop off year-to-year going back two years.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.4, 5.2 million) held mostly steady, while the second episode of “TKO: Total Knock Out” (0.8, 3.4 million) ticked down from its premiere last week. The series finale of “Code Black” (0.7, 5.3 million) also ticked down.

NBC aired mostly repeats except for “Reverie” (0.4, 1.7 million), which was down in total viewers.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (1.0, 3.5 million) and “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (1.0, 3.3 million) were both up in the demo.

On The CW, the special “Girl Got Game” drew a 0.1 and 470,000 viewers. “The Originals” (0.2, 0.68 million) ticked down.

