ESPN Charts Big Shake-Up for Its ‘Get Up’ Morning Show

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mike Greenberg and Jalen RoseESPN 'Get Up' TV show panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2018
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutter

ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot.

The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program as of August 29, and move to Los Angeles to focus more intently on her other duties at ESPN as the host of its popular “NBA Countdown.” The basketball program had originated from ESPN’s Los Angeles production facilities before moving to New York to accommodate Beadle’s new morning duties as well as those of “Get Up” co-host Jalen Rose. The former NBA star is expected to continue working on “Get Up” when “he has no ‘NBA Countdown’ responsibilities in Los Angeles,” the network said.

ESPN will also cut “Get Up” to two hours from three, ceding the 7 a.m. time slot to its venerable “SportsCenter” and leaving “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg to continue with the program along with a bevy of guest contributors. Heading into football season, the program is expected to drill down on pigskin, enlisting the aid of ESPN’s top NFL and college football commentators.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • Wild, Wild Country

    'Wild, Wild Country' Composer Scores Vinyl Release for Brothers’ Netflix Hit

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

  • Chile’s Mega TV spurs new co-production

    Chile’s Mega TV Spurs New Co-Production and Sales Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

  • Gina Rodriguez

    Gina Rodriguez Books Guest Directing Gig on 'Charmed' (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

  • Lindsey Gordon MGM TV

    Lindsey Gordon Exits MGM Television, Inks Overall Deal

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

  • Katey Sagal Courteney Cox

    Katey Sagal, Courteney Cox Join 'Shameless' (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

  • Regina King Remote Controlled Podcast Variety

    Listen: Regina King Teases Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen,' Eyes 'Southland' Revival

    ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot. The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad