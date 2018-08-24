ESPN Charts Big Shake-Up for Its ‘Get Up’ Morning Show

ESPN has set a radical new game plan for “Get Up!” its ambitious attempt at a morning sports-talk show that has so far failed to gain the network a broader audience in the time slot.

The Walt Disney-owned network said co-host Michelle Beadle, one of its most colorful and distinctive personalities, would leave the program as of August 29, and move to Los Angeles to focus more intently on her other duties at ESPN as the host of its popular “NBA Countdown.” The basketball program had originated from ESPN’s Los Angeles production facilities before moving to New York to accommodate Beadle’s new morning duties as well as those of “Get Up” co-host Jalen Rose. The former NBA star is expected to continue working on “Get Up” when “he has no ‘NBA Countdown’ responsibilities in Los Angeles,” the network said.

ESPN will also cut “Get Up” to two hours from three, ceding the 7 a.m. time slot to its venerable “SportsCenter” and leaving “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg to continue with the program along with a bevy of guest contributors. Heading into football season, the program is expected to drill down on pigskin, enlisting the aid of ESPN’s top NFL and college football commentators.

More to come…