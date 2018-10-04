Eric Newman Signs Netflix Series Deal

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Showrunner and writer Eric Newman has signed a multi-year series overall deal with Netflix. The series deal is in addition to Newman’s previously announced Netflix feature film overall agreement through Screen Arcade.

Newman served as a producer on the Netflix original feature film “Bright” and as an executive producer on Netflix original series “Narcos.” His previous film productions include the “Children of Men,” Zack Snyder’s reimagining of “Dawn of The Dead,” “The Last Exorcism,” and “In Time.” Newman has a longstanding relationship with Netflix, having brought the company “Hemlock Grove,” its second ever original program produced. He following that up with “Narcos,” which he conceived, packaged, and brought to the streaming service in 2014 and on which he continues to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Through his company Screen Arcade, Newman is also producing Netflix’s untitled sci-fi movie from Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback.

