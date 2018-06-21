David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Sets First-Look Deal With eOne

Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a two-year, first-look deal with David Ayer and Chris Long’s production co. Cedar Park Entertainment, the companies announced on Thursday. This deal will cover both scripted and unscripted content.

“David and Chris have a proven track record of creating content that engages and entertains audiences,” said Mark Gordon, president and chief content officer of film, television, and digital at eOne, and Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer of film, television, and digital, in a joint statement. “We’re excited to support a company with two accomplished and talented principals to continue to produce world-class programming.”

Ayer most recently directed the Netflix film “Bright,” which was the highest-viewed Netflix film ever on the streamer and the No. 1 movie on Netflix in more than 190 countries after its release. He will write and direct “Bright 2.”

Long most recently served as programming chief at Audience Network, which he ran for 18 years and has a resume of scripted comedy, drama, non-scripted, music, sports, and documentary programming, including “Mr. Mercedes,” “Kingdom, ” You Me Her,” “Religion of Sports,” “Loudermilk,” “Hit The Road,” and the recently premiered “Condor.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with eOne who are true leaders in this space and are crafting content for global audiences. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow Cedar Park and are excited to do that with Mark and Pete, who are truly the best in the business,” stated Ayer and Long.

Cedar Park and Ayer are represented by CAA.

eOne’s upcoming television slate includes “Sharp Objects,” debuting on HBO July 8, and “The Rookie,” coming to ABC for the 2018-19 television season.