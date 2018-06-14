You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Entertainment One Acquires Rights to Agatha Christie’s ‘They Came to Baghdad’

By
Variety Staff

They Came To Baghdad

Entertainment One has acquired TV rights for adventure novel “They Came to Baghdad” by Agatha Christie. Carolyn Newman and Polly Williams will oversee the project for Entertainment One. James Prichard and Basi Akpabio are set to serve as executive producers of the series on behalf of Agatha Christie Limited.

Entertainment One will serve as the studio on the series, and will also handle international rights.

First published in 1951, “They Came to Baghdad” tells the story of Victoria Jones, whose ability to spin a good yarn gets her from place to place and keeps her employed, even if it’s only for a short stint at a time. After getting fired, a chance encounter with a stranger sees Victoria set her sights on the Middle East and she earns passage as a travel companion to a woman of wealth. In Baghdad, she encounters a small circle of ex-patriots. But things get complicated when a man on the run dies in her hotel room and she becomes entangled in a conspiracy implicating a new order of elitists trying to manipulate global politics.

