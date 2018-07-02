Endemol Shine Chief Sophie Turner Laing to Receive International Emmy

Sophie Turner Laing, the CEO of Endemol Shine Group, will be honored with the International Academy’s 2018 Directorate Emmy Award. Turner Laing, a leading figure in the international TV business, has been in her current role since 2014 and oversaw the integration of Endemol and Shine, which created one of the biggest production and distribution groups in the world.

As CEO of ESG, Turner Laing oversees a network of 120 production companies in more than 20 territories. Previously, she held key roles at Europe’s biggest pay-TV business, Sky; at the commercial arm of the BBC; and at kids’ programming business HIT Entertainment.

“Sophie Turner Laing’s career is exemplary in every respect. From co-founding HIT Entertainment in 1989 to leading roles at the BBC, Sky and now Endemol Shine, she has time and time again made her mark on our industry,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president & CEO of the International Academy.

Turner Laing will collect her award at the 46th International Emmy Awards Gala, on Nov. 19 in New York.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Academy,” she said. “I have been very fortunate to work with brilliant teams throughout my career, none more so than at Endemol Shine, and so I’d like to also thank them for their large part in making this happen.”

The Emmy’s honor comes as ESG’s owners, 21st Century Fox and Apollo, weigh selling the company. Banks have been recruited to look at a sale of the business that counts “MasterChef,” “Big Brother,” “Peaky Blinders,” and “Black Mirror” among its key properties.