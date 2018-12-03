×
Endemol Shine Boomdog Taps Jose Lascurain for Production VP Post (EXCLUSIVE)

Jose Lascurain, VP of Unscripted Production, Endemol Shine Boomdog
CREDIT: Endemol Shine
Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog has tapped veteran TV exec/showrunner Jose Lascurain for the position of production VP (unscripted) in its continued bid to ramp up production for the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets.

Twice nominated for an International Emmy, Lascurain most recently served as senior executive producer of current programming and specials at Univision Communications.

Lascurain also previously held production roles at Televisa, Blindspot Pictures, El Mall, Mediamates and Endemol Mexico. Aside from holding a BS degree in Communications from the University of Valley of Mexico, he is a certified coach for the Road Runners Club of America.

Joining Endemol Shine Boomdog marks a return to the content company for Lascurain, who served as director, production and development for Endemol Shine Latino from 2012-2014. During that period, he was an executive producer on several Endemol Shine Latino series, including “My Name Is” and “Mira Quien Baila.”

Endemol Shine Latino, the Spanish-language division of Endemol Shine North America, merged with Mexico City production house Boomdog last year to form Endemol Shine Boomdog.

Lascurain will be based out of Endemol Shine’s Los Angeles office where he will oversee unscripted production. He will report to Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO, Alejandro Rincon.

With Lascurain’s appointment, Endemol Shine Boomdog further consolidates its operations as it builds a slate in both scripted and unscripted shows. In September, Endemol Shine Boomdog tapped seasoned Mexican film and TV producer Leo Zimbron to head its new scripted unit.

“Jose brings a wealth of production experience and it will be great to have him leading our team in Los Angeles,” said Rincon.

“The business has changed and facing the new challenges with Endemol Shine Boomdog fills me with pride and motivation for the talent on the team and the projects that we have coming in the pipeline,” said Lascurain.

Endemol Shine Boomdog has produced a number of popular programs in the region, including “MasterChef Mexico” (TV Azteca), “Mira Quién Baila” (Univision), “Chumel con Chumel Torres” (HBO), “Se Busca Comediante” (Comedy Central) as well as “MasterChef Latino” (Telemundo) and the recently launched drama series “Nicky Jam: El Ganador” (Telemundo/Netflix).

The company is also developing dramas “To Selena with Love,” “El Clan,” “Celia Cruz: My Life,” “El Asesor” and “Subete a Mi Moto—The History of Menudo,” as well as unscripted culinary series “Origenes.”  Season two of Endemol Shine Boomdog’s first scripted series, “El Vato,” snagged an International Emmy in the non-English language U.S. primetime program category last month.

