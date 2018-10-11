Endeavor Content Backs Scripted Production Banner From Channel 4’s International Drama Chief

Channel 4 international drama chief Simon Maxwell is leaving the U.K. broadcaster to set up a new scripted TV shingle backed by Endeavor Content. The new firm does not yet have a name, but there’s no immediate rush as Maxwell will not leave Channel 4 until the end of the year.

Endeavor Content has previously backed Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Scott Budnick’s Good Films and Ben Howard’s Third Coast Content, but the Maxwell deal is the first of its kind for the U.K.

“It’s hard to imagine a more exciting time to be in the scripted television business, with the climate favoring the kind of brave, authored global storytelling that I’ve been privileged enough to work on at Channel 4,” said Maxwell.

“With this new company, we aim to apply a similarly adventurous ethos to our work, prioritizing talent relationships and providing a home and a model for the best storytellers to create their boldest work, both locally and globally,” he added.

During his time at Channel 4 Maxwell worked across international coproductions and commissions including “Humans” with AMC, “Electric Dreams” with Amazon, and “The First” with Hulu, which was co-financed by Endeavor Content. He also exec produced Fox’s first EMEA original “Deep State,” which has been greenlit for a second season.

Endeavor Content has handled international sales for such series as Hulu’s “The First,” AMC/BBC’s “The Night Manager,” and the BBC’s buzzy “Killing Eve” globally. Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said: “Simon’s entrepreneurial approach, creativity, and understanding of programming that resonates with audiences globally makes him an ideal partner for Endeavor Content. We look forward to working with him to bring more talent-driven scripted programming to viewers around the world.”