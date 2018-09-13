Endeavor Launches Podcast Division With Dick Wolf, ‘Limetown’ Among Partners

Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio.

The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, the talent agency powerhouse also owned by Endeavor.

The narrative podcast “Limetown” has signed on with Endeavor Content, which will distribute the second season that bows Oct. 31. “Limetown” tells the fictional story of the disappearance of 300 people from a remote neuroscience research facility.

Endeavor has recruited Moses Soyoola, former head of business development for Panoply Media, to serve as general manager of Endeavor Audio.

“Our aim is to elevate audio as a storytelling platform for the entertainment industry,” Soyoola said. “While the medium is growing rapidly, there remains huge opportunity to innovate and be ‘first’ in the category. We want to help creators of all kinds explore and develop audio entertainment that reaches new audiences the podcast community hasn’t spoken to before.”

The hope is that some of Endeavor Audio’s podcasts can also become fodder for movies, TV shows and other mediums. The “Limetown” podcast, for example, will be published in novel form by Simon & Schuster in November.

Endeavor has also teamed with youth-oriented media company Mass Appeal to develop five to 10 podcasts. The podcast network Parcast is also on board.

Endeavor already had a hand in the podcasting business through WME’s representation of such clients as Crooked Media, home of the “Pod Save America” podcast and Malcolm Gladwell.

(Pictured: Dick Wolf)