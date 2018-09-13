Endeavor Launches Podcast Division With Dick Wolf, ‘Limetown’ Among Partners

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio.

The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, the talent agency powerhouse also owned by Endeavor.

The narrative podcast “Limetown” has signed on with Endeavor Content, which will distribute the second season that bows Oct. 31. “Limetown” tells the fictional story of the disappearance of 300 people from a remote neuroscience research facility.

Endeavor has recruited Moses Soyoola, former head of business development for Panoply Media, to serve as general manager of Endeavor Audio.

“Our aim is to elevate audio as a storytelling platform for the entertainment industry,” Soyoola said. “While the medium is growing rapidly, there remains huge opportunity to innovate and be ‘first’ in the category. We want to help creators of all kinds explore and develop audio entertainment that reaches new audiences the podcast community hasn’t spoken to before.”

The hope is that some of Endeavor Audio’s podcasts can also become fodder for movies, TV shows and other mediums. The “Limetown” podcast, for example, will be published in novel form by Simon & Schuster in November.

Endeavor has also teamed with youth-oriented media company Mass Appeal to develop five to 10 podcasts. The podcast network Parcast is also on board.

Endeavor already had a hand in the podcasting business through WME’s representation of such clients as Crooked Media, home of the “Pod Save America” podcast and Malcolm Gladwell.

(Pictured: Dick Wolf)

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • Endeavor Launches Podcast Division With Dick

    Endeavor Launches Podcast Division With Dick Wolf, 'Limetown' Among Partners

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • Howard Gordan Greg Berlanti

    Howard Gordon's 'Connect,' Greg Berlanti's 'Prodigal Son' in the Works at Fox

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • Homecoming Amazon Studios

    Julia Roberts Featured in New Trailer for Amazon's 'Homecoming'

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • CNBC

    Nik Deogun to Depart CNBC; Satpal Brainch to Oversee Business News Operations

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • John Legend

    John Legend Joins 'The Voice' Season 16 as Coach

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • Natascha McElhone and LisaGay Hamilton The

    'The First' Team on Telling the Human Story Behind Mission to Mars

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

  • Emma Stone Billy on the Street

    'Billy on the Street' Returns by Shaming Emma Stone for Not Being on Instagram

    Endeavor is looking to expand in the podcasting arena with the launch of Endeavor Audio. The division will focus on developing, producing and distributing podcasts with a wide range of talent. Among the company’s first projects will be a crime-genre vehicle from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves production company. Wolf is a client of WME, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad