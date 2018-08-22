Streamers Slate Series Dump Ahead of Emmy Awards

Netflix not only racked up the most Emmy nominations this year, but now the streaming giant and several of its competitors are preparing to give the Emmy Awards ceremony a run for its money.

Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu will all release either brand new shows or new seasons of current shows on Sept. 14, just three days before the annual TV awards show. Netflix announced earlier today that the second season of “American Vandal”–which will seek to unmask a villain known as the Turd Burglar–will bow on the 14th, along with the new talk series “Norm MacDonald Has a Show.” Netflix previously announced that “BoJack Horseman” Season 5 will debut on that date, as will the second season of the Mexican political drama “Ingobernable.”

That’s also when Amazon will launch the new comedy series “Forever” starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. The duo will play a married couple whose life is thrown into complete disarray when they decide to break out of their normal routines.

Finally, Hulu will debut the Sean Penn-led drama series “The First,” which chronicles a fictional effort to pull off the first manned mission to Mars. Penn stars as the astronaut in charge of the mission, while Natascha McElhone plays a mogul whose company is supporting the mission.

The premieres of all these high-profile series also comes just ahead of the kickoff of the 2018-2019 broadcast season as streamers continue to disrupt the traditional TV model. As NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox prepare to premiere the first episodes of most of their new and returning shows the week of Sept. 24, the streaming services will drop the entire seasons of their shows all at once.

