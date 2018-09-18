Rachel Brosnahan Advocates for Voting After First Emmy Win

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Rachel Brosnahan won the comedy actress Emmy at the 70th annual awards on Monday.

The actress kept the hot streak alive for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which also won supporting actress in a comedy series for Alex Borstein, and writing and directing in a comedy for Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Brosnahan thanked show creators, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, in addition to the cast, crew, producers, and team at Amazon.

“I’ll be thanking you for the rest of my life for trusting me with your Midge,” she said, referencing her character.

She also used the opportunity to rally people to vote.

“And one of the things I love the most about this show while I have you captive for another two seconds, it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something that’s happening all over the country right now. One of the most important ways that we can find and use our voices is to vote. So if you haven’t already registered, do it on your cell phone right now. Vote, show up, and bring a friend to the polls. Thank you so much.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star was a frontrunner to win, boosted by her Golden Globe win for the role earlier in the year. This was the first time Brosnahan was nominated in the category, although she was previously up for guest actress in a drama in 2015.

Brosnahan is the first new winner in the category since 2012 when Julia Louis-Dreyfus began her streak for “Veep.” This year the HBO political series sat out the race, which guaranteed a new comedy queen would be crowned.

Brosnahan was up against “Better Things'” Pamela Adlon, “Mom’s” Allison Janney, “Insecure’s” Issa Rae, “Black-ish’s” Tracee Ellis Ross, and “Grace and Frankie’s” Lily Tomlin.

